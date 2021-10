Since the first meteoric rise of Bitcoin in 2017, asset managers and investment firms have looked to seize the opportunity in the growing space, attempting to bring the cryptocurrency to Wall Street. Of course, the majority of these efforts (if not all) were futile – caused by waning demand during downturns, opposition from government entities, or the general uncertainty surrounding crypto’s future as an asset class. But now, with Bitcoin gaining approval from the public, institutions, and even nations like El Salvador, it only seems right for crypto to finally cement its legitimacy.

