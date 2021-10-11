Sales good at Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival
Despite the ongoing COVID pandemic, shoppers turned out this weekend to the Moore County Community Building for the annual Dumas Noon Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival. According to many of the vendors, they were in a buying mood. Rhonda McDaniel and Lisa Green of Dumas were on their fourth year Saturday selling hand-made quilts at the festival. "It has been very good this year," said McDaniel. "We are not disappointed."www.moorenews.com
