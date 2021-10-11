CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, TX

Sales good at Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival

By John Key City/Features Editor
Moore News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the ongoing COVID pandemic, shoppers turned out this weekend to the Moore County Community Building for the annual Dumas Noon Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival. According to many of the vendors, they were in a buying mood. Rhonda McDaniel and Lisa Green of Dumas were on their fourth year Saturday selling hand-made quilts at the festival. "It has been very good this year," said McDaniel. "We are not disappointed."

