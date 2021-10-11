CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowden: Deflationary Fed-Controlled CBDC Will Cause ‘Annihilation’ of Savings

 5 days ago

Edward Snowden recently took to Twitter to weigh in on the hypothetical central bank digital currency (CBDC) issued by the US Federal Reserve Bank (Fed). In the tweet, Snowden commented on and gave criticisms against CBDCs. Edward Snowden’s (@Snowden) original post was a link to an article that he published...

cryptocoingossip.com

U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control Releases Guidance for Crypto Space

The U.S. Treasury Department is releasing new sanction guidelines for the cryptocurrency industry. The Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) recently published new instructions for crypto businesses and investors, saying that individual investors should expect to be scrutinized in terms of who they can and can’t deal with, just like traditional financial institutions.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

'Woke' Fed risks losing control of inflation, says former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on Wednesday excoriated Federal Reserve policymakers for paying too much attention to social issues rather than a pandemic-induced inflation surge that's triggered wild increases in many consumer prices. "We have a generation of central bankers who are defining themselves by their ‘wokeness,’" Summers said Wednesday...
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

Ripple Helping to Develop Digital Pound CBDC in the United Kingdom

Ripple announced its partnership with the Digital Pound Foundation for the creation of a digital currency in the U.K. The Foundation is a U.K.-based non-profit, which focuses on the development and implementation of a digital pound. Ripple’s representation is from their Head of Policy, Susan Friedman. In a Tweet, Friedman...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

‘Thank God for Bitcoin,’ Cynthia Lummis says on US debt limit raise

Bitcoin should be there to allow people to save in the event the government fails, Senator Cynthia Lummis said. Amid the United States President Joe Biden signing legislation to raise the government’s debt limit to $28.9 trillion, Senator Cynthia Lummis said that Bitcoin (BTC) is a blessing of God. Senator...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Edward Snowden
cryptoslate.com

Could the proposed US ‘digital dollar’ be self-annihilating? Edward Snowden seems to say so

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Agency (NSA) subcontractor and whistleblower, Edward Snowden, who recently published an opinion article concerning central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), continued to discuss the danger behind their adoption on Twitter. According to the famous privacy advocate, CBDCs are “the newest danger cresting the...
POLITICS
cryptocoingossip.com

Edward Snowden: CBDCs Are ‘Cryptofascist currencies’ That Could ‘Casually Annihilate’ Savings

In a barbed tweet yesterday, NSA consultant turned whistleblower Edward Snowden said that Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) could “casually [annihilate] the savings of every wage-worker” in the country. Snowden began his attack against the nascent promise of CBDCs—digital currencies backed by the monetary reserves of a central bank—in response...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Fed to release CBDC review paper; Kevin O'Leary says Fedcoin is not going to happen

As the Federal Reserve prepares to launch a paper reviewing the U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC), colloquially known as the Fedcoin, investors are speculating as to when it will be released and what its release will mean for the rest of the cryptocurrency market. Kevin O’Leary, investor, venture capitalist,...
MARKETS
investing.com

Edward Snowden: Bitcoin strengthened despite government crackdowns

Former United States Central Intelligence Agency agent Edward Snowden has praised the resilience of Bitcoin (BTC) amid sustained global regulatory scrutiny on cryptocurrencies. The famous whistleblower tweeting on Sunday stated that Bitcoin has gotten stronger following government bans and anti-crypto policies. His tweet was in tandem with remarks he made...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Fed to Launch CBDC Review as Early as This Week: Report

The U.S Federal Reserve is set to initiate a review of the risks and opportunities in introducing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as early as this week, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. Officials at the Fed will release a paper soliciting public comment on the...
ECONOMY
u.today

FED Is Ready to Launch Review Process for Potential CBDC

The U.S. Federal Reserve released its plans to initiate a review of the risks and benefits of issuing a U.S. digital currency, or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), following the current global trend, WSJ reports. Previously, Hong Kong released one of the first technical whitepapers for its CBDC. Though the...
ECONOMY
Sara A. Carter

REPORT: Pandora Papers leak reveals ‘apocalyptic offshore finance’ according to Snowden

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists published a leak of 11.9 million files of financial data to several news organizations Sunday. According to the massive leak, 35 current and former national leaders, and more than 330 politicians and public officials in 91 countries are hiding their wealth. Now reporters are calling it the “Pandora Papers.”
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

China’s Ban Made Bitcoin Even Stronger, Says Edward Snowden

Bitcoin’s price is up by more than ten-fold since the last time Edward Snowden posted about it – he wondered if anyone bought back then. The popular whistleblower Edward Snowden has joined the list of people believing that the Chinese ban on Bitcoin will actually benefit the cryptocurrency. He also recently wrote about BTC’s price, which is roughly 10x higher than the last time he did.
ECONOMY
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. The Fed last month signaled it would "soon" be ready to begin the process of ending its massive monthly purchases of bonds and other securities intended to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn. In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world's largest economy was nearing completion of the "substantial further progress" test the central bank has set to determine when to back off its stimulus policies. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said.
BUSINESS
cryptocoin.news

“A Perversion Of Cryptocurrency” – Edward Snowden On CBDCs

Edward Snowden has released a blog article, warning that “Central Banks Digital Currencies will ransom our future”. Snowden calls CBDCs “cryptofascist currencies”. In a recently released blog article, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden gives Central Banks Digital Currencies (CBDCs) a devastating verdict. Besides China’s Digital Yuan and the upcoming launch of the Nigerian eNaira, many more countries, including the United States are seeking to launch a CBDC as well.
MARKETS
AFP

Fed officials lean towards stimulus pullback as soon as November

Unless the US economic situation changes dramatically, Federal Reserve officials are leaning towards cutting back on monetary stimulus as soon as November, according to a central bank document released Wednesday. The date when the Fed will pull back on its monthly bond purchases has been a closely watched topic for months, and the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) last month indicated the time could come "soon." The minutes of the FOMC meeting released Wednesday showed officials speaking positively of plans to begin cutting back on the bond purchases as soon as after their next meeting scheduled for November and end it by mid-2022. Officials indicated that "provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes.
BUSINESS
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS

