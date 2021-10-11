El Salvador to build $4M veterinary hospital using profits from Bitcoin trust

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bitcoin Alliance, a new alliance between Banco Hipotecario, TESOBE - the company behind the Open Bank Project - API3, Qredo and Sovryn will bring forth the next generation of Blockchain applications offering open banking solutions to provide financial inclusion to all in El Salvador. El Salvador's groundbreaking Bitcoin Law entered into force on September 7, 2021, introducing unfamiliar challenges for traditional financial institutions as well as more specific consumer needs related to bitcoin storage and currency exchange. Together, leaders in the blockchain space will utilize their resources and knowledge to facilitate a smooth adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, ensuring citizens reap the benefits of digital banking and national infrastructure can handle this momentous change.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO