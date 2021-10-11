CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Salvador to build $4M veterinary hospital using profits from Bitcoin trust

 5 days ago

Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele said no Bitcoin will be sold to fund the investment, with the state instead drawing USD from its Bitcoin trust. Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele has announced plans to invest part of the $4 million worth of profits the country has amassed from its Bitcoin holdings to invest into constructing a new veterinary hospital in the local capital of San Salvador.

The Independent

El Salvador explores bitcoin mining powered by volcanos

At a geothermal power plant near El Salvador’s Tecapa volcano, 300 computers whir inside a trailer as they make complex mathematical calculations day and night verifying transactions for the cryptocurrency bitcoin.The pilot project has inspired a rash of volcano emojis from President Nayib Bukele who made bitcoin legal tender in September, and promises of cheap, renewable energy for so-called bitcoin “mining.” Such operations, including ones industrial in scale, have been harshly criticized elsewhere in the world for the massive amounts of electricity they use and the resulting carbon footprint.Bukele and others say El Salvador’s geothermal resources — generating...
INDUSTRY
bitcoinmagazine.com

A First Look At The Chivo App, El Salvador's Bitcoin Wallet

In this episode of “Bitcoin, Explained” (formerly known as “The Van Wirdum Sjorsnado”), hosts Aaron van Wirdum and Sjors Provoost discussed the Chivo application, the Bitcoin wallet and payment terminal provided by the government of El Salvador. This episode is a little bit different from other episodes of “Bitcoin, Explained,”...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptonews.com

‘Identity Theft’ Criminals Plundering El Salvador Bitcoin Wallet Funds

The media in El Salvador has reported that some citizens are resorting to “identity theft” in a bid to obtain USD 30 worth of bitcoin (BTC) through the government’s Chivo wallet and app. The government has attempted to incentivize downloads by offering citizens the funds as a golden hello, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Ethereum Co-Founder Opposes El Salvador Bitcoin Adoption Policy

Co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Vitalik Buterin is speaking out against the policy of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to make Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) usage mandatory for merchants and businesses, saying it was against cryptocurrency’s “ideals of freedom.”. What Happened: Buterin says the policy of pushing people to use bitcoin...
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

One Month On, El Salvador's Bitcoin Use Grows but Headaches Persist

EL ZONTE, El Salvador (Reuters) - A growing number of El Salvadorans have experimented with bitcoin since the country became the first to adopt it as legal tender last month, with a couple of million dollars sent daily by migrants using the cryptocurrency. But only a fraction of the Central...
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

El Salvador subsidies gas for Salvadorians paying with Bitcoin

El Salvador subsidies fuel price for buyers paying Bitcoin. The move is to further deepen Bitcoin adoption among Salvadorians. El Salvador government, towards boosting the adoption of Bitcoin in the country, has subsidized the price of petrol for those paying in Bitcoin via the state-backed Chivo wallet app. Nayib Bukele,...
TRAFFIC
zycrypto.com

El Salvador Incentivizes Use Of Bitcoin By Subsidizing Fuel Cost

El Salvador is seeking to increase the adoption of Bitcoin by offering a fuel subsidy. The government will offer a $0.20 subsidy on each gallon of petrol purchased using the Chivo wallet. The announcement has received criticisms from certain quarters of the country but plans are already underway. El Salvador...
GAS PRICE
decrypt.co

Tonga Politician Hopes to Follow in El Salvador’s Bitcoin Footsteps

Lord Fusitu’a, a member of the Tongan parliament, believes the country can follow El Salvador’s example and accept Bitcoin as legal tender, according to the Financial Review. “Tonga is the highest remittance-dependent country on earth. Between 38% and 41.1% of our GDP, depending on which World Bank figures you use,...
WORLD
decrypt.co

Vitalik Buterin: El Salvador's Bitcoin Approach Is 'Contrary to the Ideals' of Crypto

In a surprise Reddit post on Friday, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin had strong words for El Salvador's Bitcoin rollout, and specifically President Nayib Bukele for forcing local businesses to accept the top cryptocurrency. After a Reddit user on the r/cryptocurrency subreddit posted: "Unpopular opinion: El Salvador president Mr Nayab (sic)...
ECONOMY
Business Wire

Tech Innovators Lead the Charge to Ensure Bitcoin Adoption in El Salvador is a Success

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bitcoin Alliance, a new alliance between Banco Hipotecario, TESOBE - the company behind the Open Bank Project - API3, Qredo and Sovryn will bring forth the next generation of Blockchain applications offering open banking solutions to provide financial inclusion to all in El Salvador. El Salvador's groundbreaking Bitcoin Law entered into force on September 7, 2021, introducing unfamiliar challenges for traditional financial institutions as well as more specific consumer needs related to bitcoin storage and currency exchange. Together, leaders in the blockchain space will utilize their resources and knowledge to facilitate a smooth adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, ensuring citizens reap the benefits of digital banking and national infrastructure can handle this momentous change.
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinmagazine.com

Previewing The LABitConf And Adopting Bitcoin Events In El Salvador

As the Bitcoin ecosystem grows, Bitcoin conferences continue to be a great way for Bitcoiners to meet like-minded people, network with professionals in the industry, learn more about Bitcoin, and just celebrate the monetary revolution that is underway. And two conferences are coming up in El Salvador, LABitConf and Adopting Bitcoin, offering great opportunities to get involved in the Bitcoin community in the country and beyond.
ECONOMY
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE

