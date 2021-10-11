El Salvador to build $4M veterinary hospital using profits from Bitcoin trust
Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele said no Bitcoin will be sold to fund the investment, with the state instead drawing USD from its Bitcoin trust. Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele has announced plans to invest part of the $4 million worth of profits the country has amassed from its Bitcoin holdings to invest into constructing a new veterinary hospital in the local capital of San Salvador.cryptocoingossip.com
