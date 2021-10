On Oct. 15, 1973, Dolly Parton released her now-classic song "Jolene." The No. 1 song (as of February of 1974) wasn't her first to reach the country charts' highest peak, but it did help launch one of her most successful years to date, as she followed up "Jolene" with two more chart-toppers: "I Will Always Love You" and "Love Is Like a Butterfly."

