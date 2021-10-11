Cynthia Ann Peach, 65, of Blairsville, PA, passed away October 8, 2021, in her home with her loving and devoted husband of 43 years, Charles William Peach, by her side. She was born to parents Robert and Bertha Lucas of Clune, PA, on August 26, 1956, in Indiana, PA. Cindy graduated from Elders Ridge, Apollo, PA, and later went on to work in various roles within Season-All, FMC, and PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services before retiring in 2016.