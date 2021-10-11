CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Nuclear engineer sells classified data to undercover FBI agents for crypto

cryptocoingossip.com
 5 days ago

The FBI paid tens of thousands worth of cryptocurrency to a nuclear engineer in exchange for SD cards containing classified data. A nuclear engineer and his wife have been arrested in West Virginia on charges of espionage and selling restricted data. The couple sold classified information regarding the designs of...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Nuclear Engineer And Spouse Arrested After Selling Classified Information To A Third Party

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested in Jefferson County, West Virginia, by the FBI on Saturday, Oct. 9. The couple sold information known as Restricted Data containing the design of nuclear-powered warships. They believed they were selling this information to a person of power but that person was an undercover FBI agent. The two have been charged in a criminal complaint alleging violations of the Atomic Energy Act. “The complaint charges a plot to transmit information relating to the design of our nuclear submarines to a foreign nation,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The work of the FBI,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
AFP

US couple arrested for selling nuclear warship data

A US couple has been arrested in the state of West Virginia for allegedly selling information on nuclear warships to what they believed was a foreign state, the Justice Department said Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, who worked as a nuclear engineer for the US Navy, and his wife Diana, 45, were arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Saturday and charged with violating the Atomic Energy Act in a criminal complaint, the Justice Department said in a statement. For nearly a year, the couple "sold information known as restricted data concerning the design of nuclear powered warships to a person they believed was a representative of a foreign power," the statement said, adding that the recipient of the information was in fact an undercover FBI agent. US nuclear-powered submarines were at the center of a major diplomatic crisis between Paris and Washington last month, when Australia scrapped a large contract to buy submarines from France.
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

US Arrests Nuclear Engineer For Allegedly Selling Nuclear Submarine 'Secrets'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) have arrested a nuclear engineer and his spouse on allegations of espionage, a complaint from the Department of Justice said. Hailing from Annapolis, Maryland, the nuclear engineer was employed by the U.S. Navy and had an active national security clearance, the complaint said.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
CBS Baltimore

Leak Of Military Secrets Could Cause ‘Grave Damage’ To U.S., Defense Expert Warns

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Days after the arrests of an Annapolis couple accused of trying to sell military secrets to a foreign intelligence agency, a defense expert is weighing in on the significance of the data at the center of the case. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, a Navy nuclear engineer, and his wife, Diana, 45, are charged with conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data. Each of them could face life in prison if convicted of those charges. The charges stem from what’s described in a federal complaint as a plot to trade sensitive data on U.S. nuclear submarines to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WJCL

Feds: Navy nuclear engineer, wife, charged with trying to sell US nuclear secrets

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A couple is facing espionage-related charges based on accusations they tried to sell secrets about U.S. nuclear-powered warships to a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe, a 42-year-old Naval nuclear engineer who has a security clearance for his work with nuclear warships, and his wife, Diana Toebbe, 45, were arrested Saturday in West Virginia by FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Classified Information#Nuclear Propulsion#Cryptocurrency#Sd#Ncis
KEYT

FBI sting operation nets couple accused of trying to sell US nuclear secrets

Following a year-long operation by undercover FBI agents, a Maryland couple has been arrested and charged with attempting to sell US nuclear secrets to another country in exchange for cryptocurrency. US Navy nuclear engineer Jonathan Toebbe, who held a top-secret security clearance, and his wife Diana were arrested Saturday in...
MILITARY
zycrypto.com

U.S. Navy Engineer Charged With Selling Submarine Secrets For Crypto

A nuclear engineer in the U.S. Navy and his wife will be charged in a Martinsburg, West Virginia federal court on Tuesday this week after they were busted by an undercover FBI agent for allegedly selling designs of nuclear-powered war submarines for cryptocurrency, which contravenes the Atomic Energy Act. Jonathan...
MARTINSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
bitcoin.com

FBI Arrests Federal Employee Selling Restricted Data on Nuclear Submarines for Cryptocurrency

A U.S. government employee has been arrested on espionage-related charges after he attempted to sell restricted data on the design of nuclear-powered warships to a foreign government. The federal employee asked to be paid in monero cryptocurrency. “I am very aware of the risks of blockchain analysis of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and believe monero gives both of us excellent deniability,” he told an undercover FBI agent.
MILITARY
techstartups.com

Former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife charged with trying to sell nuclear secrets to foreign government; couple received a $20,000 crypto payment and could face death sentence

A former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife, a former science teacher, have been charged for allegedly trying to sell nuclear secrets to a foreign government. The couple was later arrested on espionage-related charges. If convicted, the couple could face a maximum sentence of life in prison or death.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy