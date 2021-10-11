CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions Set NFL Record After Late-Game Loss to Vikings

By John Maakaron
 4 days ago
The loss to the Minnesota Vikings felt eerily similar to the loss the Detroit Lions and their supporters endured against the Baltimore Ravens.

Recall, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker set an NFL record, with a successful kick of 66 yards to defeat the Lions, 19-17, in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.

On Sunday, the Lions were sent home heartbroken again, as Vikings kicker Greg Joseph launched a 54-yard try that sailed through the uprights easily, to give the Vikings the 19-17 Week 5 victory.

Following the game, it was pointed out by ESPN that the Lions are the first team in NFL history to lose twice in the same season to a field goal of over 50 yards on the final play of regulation.

The eerily similar fate of his team caused head coach Dan Campbell to wipe away tears when he addressed the media shortly after his team's fifth consecutive loss to start the regular season.

NFL News: Jon Gruden and Raiders Parting Ways

The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to part ways with head coach Jon Gruden.

Dan Campbell Believes Jared Goff Taking Too Many Chances

Dan Campbell expressed desire to improve confusing aspects of offense moving forward.

Lions Could Be Without Quintez Cephus for Remainder of 2021 Season

The Detroit Lions' long list of injuries continues. Read the latest update on wide receiver Quintez Cephus.

