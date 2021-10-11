CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Tepera implies Houston Astros may have stolen signs vs. Chicago White Sox, says 'they've obviously had a reputation of doing some sketchy stuff'

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera implied that the Astros may have been stealing signs in Games 1 and 2 of their AL Division Series after Chicago won the third game Sunday night. Houston was going for a sweep after it rolled to a pair of impressive victories at...

