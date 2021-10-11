Milwaukee Brewers NLCS tickets go on sale to the general public Monday

MILWAUKEE -- No jinxes here - but you should know that tickets for a potential National League Championship Series (NLCS) involving the Crew go on sale to the general public Monday morning.

Single-game tickets for NLCS games at American Family Field will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 11.

Those who are Brewers.com registered users and reside in Wisconsin were able to get their hands on tickets a few days earlier - at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 8.

Currently, the Brewers and the Braves are tied 1 game a piece in the best-of-five series.

The full schedule of postseason pre-sales and single-game tickets is posted at Brewers.com/postseason.

"There is high demand for Brewers postseason tickets and it is expected that tickets for the Championship Series will go quickly," a news release from the team says. "Fans are encouraged to purchase early to secure a seat to cheer on the Crew in their fourth consecutive postseason appearance."

All tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark App. If fans purchase tickets for games that end up not happening, the full value of the purchase (including fees) will be refunded within 10 business days.

Here's more information on postseason ticket opportunities, courtesy of the Milwaukee Brewers:

HOW TO GUARANTEE POSTSEASON TICKETS FOR ALL ROUNDS

The easiest way for fans to guarantee tickets to 2021 postseason games at American Family Field is by placing a deposit on a 2022 Season Ticket Plan. There are several Season Ticket options for 2022, each coming with rights to purchase tickets to at least a portion of the 2021 Postseason.

Fans who place a deposit for a Full-Season Ticket Plan will have the chance to purchase tickets to all National League Championship Series and World Series games played at American Family Field. Fans who place a deposit on a 20-Game Plan will receive access to purchase tickets to each game of the National League Championship Series.

To learn more about guaranteeing your spot for the postseason with a 2022 season ticket plan, call 414-902-HITS or visit brewers.com/seasontickets. .

