PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of all the Valley road closures and detours this weekend. I-10 westbound is closed between 75th and 99th avenues for asphalt removal from Friday 9 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m. Loop 202 northbound (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to I-10 westbound is closed. I-10 westbound on-ramp at 67th Avenue closed, and I-10 westbound frontage road is closed between 75th and 99th avenues. I-10 westbound ramp to Loop 101 northbound is closed too. Consider exiting I-10 westbound ahead of closure and using westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to 107th Avenue to reach I-10 beyond closure.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO