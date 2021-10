Pennsylvania had more than 100 COVID-related deaths for the third day in a row on Thursday, the first time that has happened since the first week in February. The state Department of Health announced 5,253 new cases across Pennsylvania in its latest release, the second day in a row with at least 5,000 cases and the fourth in a row the statewide total has increased. Of that total, there were 112 cases in the Valley, the eighth time in the first two weeks of October with at least 100 local cases.

DANVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO