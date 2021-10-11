Gene Simmons Has Scary Moment at KISS Show, Moving Platform Malfunctions

Gene Simmons was able to avoid a potential fall during KISS’ show in Tampa, Fla. over the weekend when his moving platform malfunctioned at the start of the band’s set. KISS opened their Tampa gig on October 9 with “Detroit Rock City,” where the band comes down to stage level via descending platforms. In the fan-shot video below, the back of Simmons’s platform suddenly drops leaving the platform stuck in position on a very awkward angle.