Tuscan cuisine is rich in olive oil, olives, beans and fresh vegetables. This salad delivers all of these flavors in one dish. One of the main greens is Tuscan kale, which is much more tender than what you may typically find. It’s also the best variety of kale to eat raw. If Tuscan kale is not available at your local grocer, you can double up using more of the deep green leaves of romaine lettuce. What makes this salad so delicious is the tangy lemon and garlic in the dressing. The robust dressing we’ve created is able to stand up to the bold leaves of the kale and romaine. The creamy beans and rich olives make this salad hefty enough to serve as a meal in itself, but it’s also a delightful starter.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO