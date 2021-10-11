CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Volumes will release their new album 'Happier?' next month

upsetmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolumes have announced details of their new album. Titled 'Happier?', the full-length is set to drop on 19th November via Fearless Records. The news comes alongside a new track, 'Bend'. Vocalist Michael Barr explains: "'Bend' is about how, in a relationship, sometimes one person can break another while all along they never seem to bend or break themselves. It's really about how we can easily turn into someone else and start to tear each other down."

www.upsetmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
earmilk.com

Erockfor releases her final single "Crown" ahead of new album

Canadian Cameroonian singer/songwriter Erockfor returns with her fifth single "Crown" as she prepares to release her new LP later this month. Releasing singles since June, she has thrilled us with her personal tales of struggles, comeuppance, and triumphant return to her true self. Erockfor explains that "Crown" represents the seventh...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Temple of Deimos Sign to Argonauta Records; New Album Next Year

With 15 years of history and two prior full-lengths under their collective belt, Genoa, Italy’s Temple of Deimos sign to Argonauta Records to release their third album, Heading to Saint Reaper, in 2022. The deal-inking continues a long history for the label of supporting countrymen Italian acts, and Temple of Deimos already had their desert rock style well in-check on 2014’s Work to Be Done, so one should expect no less of the next outing.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Odin Dragonfly release video teaser for new album

Folk prog duo Odin Dragonfly, Heather Findlay and Mostly Autumn's Angela Gordon, have released a video teaser for their upcoming album Sirens, which you can watch below. The duo will release Sirens through Black Sand Records on November 26. "It feels like the most personal piece of work I've been...
MUSIC
Complex

Summer Walker Confirms Her Upcoming Album Will Arrive Next Month

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Summer Walker’s sophomore studio album is right around the corner. On Friday night, the ATL singer/songwriter hit up social media to share...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bend Or#Fearless Records
upsetmagazine.com

Zac Farro's is dropping a new HalfNoise album next month

HalfNoise - that's the side project of Paramore drummer Zac Farro - has announced details of a fourth full-length. Titled 'Motif', it'll be released via his own Congrats Records, and is described as being inspired by his relationship with partner and collaborator Kayla Graninger. Set for release on 5th November,...
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

100 gecs have confirmed their new album is set to arrive early next year

100 gecs have confirmed their new album is set to arrive early next year. Following up on last year's remix album '1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues', they took to Twitter to state their new full-length '10000 gecs' "will be coming early 2022". Recently talking to Pitchfork about the...
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Softcult have announced a new EP, dropped new track 'BWBB'

Canadian duo Softcult have announced a new EP, 'Year of the Snake', and debuted a brand new track from it, 'BWBB'. 'BWB', or 'Boys Will Be Boys' was written about "gender violence and the double standard, hypocrisy and dissonance of the ‘bro code’," the duo explain. "Covering up for your buddies after they’ve assaulted someone creates a dangerous environment, especially for women."
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Scott Hirsch releases new album 'Windless Day'

An original member of Hiss Golden Messenger, Hirsch notes that the video was made “with a couple friends, director Myles Jewell who animated, and fellow musician and photographer/cinematographer Brendan Willing James. I was inspired by the brilliant Charles and Ray Eames short film "Powers of Ten (1977)" - and the discovery of human beings' minuscule existence in the universe, and how it relates to our overinflated egos. Somehow these concepts were compatible for me with the context of my song "Night People" and generally being at the mercy of nature in our lives. I'm happy with how the collage nature of the visuals aligns with the way the song came together in the studio which was also in a patchwork, quilt-like fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
theprp.com

Belphegor To Release New Album In The Spring Of 2022

Belphegor are aiming for an April 2022 release for their twelfth studio album. The band hit the studio to lay down that effort this past spring/summer and are currently mixing it at Fascination Street Studios in Orebrö, Sweden. Guitarist/vocalist Helmuth Lehner commented:. “4 years and 7 months after the highly...
ROCK MUSIC
djmag.com

Stephan Bodzin releases new album ‘Boavista': Listen

Stephan Bodzin has unveiled his third album. The classically-educated German techno producer self-released 'Boavista' via his own imprint Herzblut Recordings on 8th October. It marks the follow-up to 2015's 'Powers of Ten'. Whittled down from 25 tracks from his archives, the album's 17 tracks were finished while Bodzin was living...
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Circa Survive have a new EP coming later this month

Circa Survive have announced they've signed to Rise Records, and have a new release on the way imminently. The band will release a new EP, 'A Dream About Love', on 22nd October. They're also previewing the first track from it, 'Imposter Syndrome'. Vocalist Anthony Green explains: “This was the last...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Neon Burton Release New Album Mighty Mondeo

I’ll readily admit that it was the charm of the cover art for Neon Burton‘s Mighty Mondeo that got me on board, but the Cologne, Germany, three-piece’s flowing heavy psychedelia and fuzz provided ready backup for that initial impulse. Their second full-length behind 2018’s Neontology, the album came out yesterday through their Bandcamp. I’ve no word on intentions toward a physical pressing, but at six songs and 42 minutes, it’s certainly viable for any format on which they might want to place it, and the depth of tone in “Sundazed” and the psych-funky title-track argue well enough for full LP-style indulging, needle on platter and all that. “Neon Sleep” has shades of Sungrazer and My Sleeping Karma if you need further convincing.
ROCK MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Adele Confirms November Release For New Album '30'

Adele has officially announced her new album. '30', the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015's '25', is due for release on November 19. It will be preceded by the first single, Easy On Me, which arrives this Friday (October 15). Introducing the record online, she said:. "I was certainly nowhere near...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Westlife announce new album Wild Dreams and release new single Starlight

Westlife have announced the release of their twelfth album, Wild Dreams, their first in two years. Recorded and curated by the band during an 18 month period, it's also their first release on new label - Warner subsidiary EastWest - since parting ways with EMI Records following their 2019 Number 1 comeback album, Spectrum.
MUSIC
WTHI

Adele announces release date for new album

Adele has announced a release date for her much anticipated new album. The singer took to social media Wednesday to tell fans that the new album, "30," will be out on November 19. "I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3...
CELEBRITIES
wivr1017.com

Toby Keith Releases New Album Today

Toby Keith’s new album, Peso In My Pocket comes out today. It features 10 new tracks that he co-produced. He spent a lot of time in Mexico during the early part of the pandemic, which inspired him to write the album. Toby has sold over 40 million albums and is...
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

The Horrors have announced a new EP with title-track, 'Against The Blade'

"A new beginning right in time for the apocalypse." The Horrors have announced a new EP with its title-track, 'Against The Blade'. The full three-track release - which also features 'Twisted Skin' and 'I Took A Deep Breath And I Kept My Mouth Shut' - is set for release on 5th November.
MUSIC
UPI News

Meek Mill releases new album 'Expensive Pain'

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Meek Mill released on Friday his fifth studio titled Expensive Pain. The 18-track project features guest appearances from Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Brent Faiyaz, Giggs and Vory. Expensive Pain is available to stream through Spotify, Apple...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy