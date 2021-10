There's a new series on Showtime with Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, 'American Rust.' The show recently had a wedding scene that used a Loveland woman's work. How neat to find out that someone I went to high school with had one of her pieces featured on TV. This is a good show, too; not some reality show about weddings, trust me.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO