Google’s Pixel Pass is Company’s Answer to Apple One
It seems like Google does not just want to announce the Pixel 6 series. Sure, we know a lot about the device as both phones will go official on 19th October, later this month, and there have been numerous leaks that have already revealed so much about the phone. But a recent leak has surfaced, and it suggests that Google is working on a Pixel Pass that could come with the purchase of a new Pixel smartphone, including YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, and Google Fi.wccftech.com
Comments / 0