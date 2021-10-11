Penguins News & Rumors: Crosby, Guentzel & More
Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where the latest news surrounding the organization is on Sidney Crosby returning to practice after having wrist surgery. The Penguins’ star player was expected to miss a minimum of six weeks at the time he had the surgery back in September. But it appears he may be back to play for the black and gold sooner than expected. The preseason schedule has concluded for the Penguins, and the team now prepares for its regular-season opener game on Oct. 12 against the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.thehockeywriters.com
