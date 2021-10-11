CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

More than 1K arrests made, 10K traffic stops in Michigan's 3-week drive sober campaign

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9KuM_0cNg30rR00

More than 10,000 traffic stops were made and 200 drivers arrested during the Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign in Michigan.

The campaign involved 102 police departments, sheriff's offices and Michigan State Police from Aug. 16 through Sept. 6.

These were the results

  • 10,370 traffic stops
  • 200 impaired drivers arrested
    • 166 for operating while intoxicated
    • 34 for operating under the influence of drugs
  • 370 seat belt. citations
  • 35 child restraint violations
  • 2,417 speeding citations
  • 846 moving violations
  • 1,122 non-moving violations
  • 807 misdemeanor arrests
  • 167 felony arrests

“Motorists were asked to make responsible decisions as they celebrated the end of summer and the Labor Day holiday weekend,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “If you are impaired by any substance you shouldn’t drive, which puts yourself and others at risk. There are no excuses.”

In one instance, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reported an OWI arrest of a woman who had four child-endangerment charges since four children were in the vehicle.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Traffic
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Michigan State Police#The Driver Sober#Ohsp#Owi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy