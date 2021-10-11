Inspector determines Cape Coral car fires intentional

Two cars found burning in a Cape Coral driveway early Monday morning were judged by an inspector to be the result of arson. The Cape Coral Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 600 block of SE 13th Ct. at 2:45 a.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the two cars they found on fire and there were no injuries. The CCFD inspector determined the fires had been set intentionally, and CCPD and the state fire marshal will be investigating.