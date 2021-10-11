CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy a Bertoia? Nasher announces exhibition on midcentury modern designer Harry Bertoia

By Mark Lamster
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June of 1955, when Harry Bertoia’s first sculpture in Dallas was unveiled, the reception was less than welcoming. “It looks to me like a bunch of junk painted up,” declared Mayor R. L. Thornton, not to mention a “cheap welding job.” The piece in question was a gold-painted screen installed at what was then the new Dallas Public Library (the building is now home to The Dallas Morning News) on Commerce Street. You can still see it today, hovering over the entry to the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, across the street from City Hall.

