WINDER - Sara Elder Patrick, 90, Winder, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. Sara was born August 19, 1931 to the late Ira Lewis and Fannie Lee DeLay Elder. Sara was married for 58 years to the late Bennie Joe Patrick. She was a Registered Nurse with the Barrow County Health Department and was a member of the First Christian Church of Winder. She was affectionately known as “Sasee” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.