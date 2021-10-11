CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acclaimed alumni return Oct. 13 for Jazz Artist Series concert with top student players

By Voice Wire
murfreesborovoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of acclaimed School of Music alumni will return to MTSU’s Wright Music Building for a Wednesday, Oct. 13, concert with a quintet of current students to launch this year’s MTSU Jazz Artist Series. Saxophonists Jovan Quallo and David Williford will join the MTSU Jazz Ensemble I’s rhythm section...

Music School#Music Education#Jazz History#Contemporary Music#School Of Music#Wright Music Building#The Jazz Studies Program
gavilan.edu

Jazz @ Gavilan Concert Returns to the Gavilan College Theater

What: After taking a break last year, the Jazz @ Gavilan Concert is returning this fall to the Gavilan College Theater. This year the show will feature two groups including Gavilan faculty member, pianist Dahveed Behroozi's ensemble and Los Angeles based pianist Vardan Ovsepian's ensemble. This show is not to be missed! Both pianists have earned high accolades across the international jazz scene. JazzTimes calls Behroozi, "A composer/improviser in possession of important new understandings about lyricism . . . He is a pianist that gets under your skin."
GILROY, CA
usm.edu

The Connoisseur Series Presents KC Chamber Jazz Quintet Oct. 19

The Connoisseur Series of the Southern Miss School of Music opens the 2021-22 season by presenting the KC Chamber Jazz Quintet in a free concert, Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 8 p.m. in Marsh Auditorium. The public is invited to enjoy these incredible guest artists brought to Hattiesburg for this one-night-only concert event.
HATTIESBURG, MS
linfield.edu

Concert Choir premieres alumni works at Oct. 8 “Homecoming Concert”

The Linfield University Concert Choir premieres original music from alumni composers Alex Zhang ’14 and Zach Gulaboff Davis ’14 in their upcoming homecoming-themed event. The “Homecoming Concert,” a part of the university’s 2021 Homecoming celebration, takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 in the Richard and Lucille Ice Auditorium in Melrose Hall.
MCMINNVILLE, OR

