Biz tip of the week: Lead by example to leave a lasting legacy
As a volunteer with the Arizona Rangers, I attended the funeral services for a fallen DEA Special Agent last week. His name was Michael Garbo. While I never had the honor of meeting Mike personally, he dedicated his life to confronting dangerous criminals, so the rest of us wouldn’t have to. There is no way to measure the collective lives he saved over the years. To many, that makes him a hero, which is why I paid my respects.tucson.com
