CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Biz tip of the week: Lead by example to leave a lasting legacy

tucson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a volunteer with the Arizona Rangers, I attended the funeral services for a fallen DEA Special Agent last week. His name was Michael Garbo. While I never had the honor of meeting Mike personally, he dedicated his life to confronting dangerous criminals, so the rest of us wouldn’t have to. There is no way to measure the collective lives he saved over the years. To many, that makes him a hero, which is why I paid my respects.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Sisters use softball experiences to leave legacy of compassion

The Doiron sisters have distinguished themselves as softball phenoms in Zachary and on diamonds around the country, but they hope the legacy they leave behind doesn’t involve stats, scores or even athletic records. As Michaela Doiron prepares to leave Zachary High, she hopes a special education fundraiser will stand as...
SOCIETY
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Unreliable parent leaves guilty legacy

Dear Amy: I grew up with a mom who I could never trust to reliably "show up.”. She was an alcoholic until I was 7, and I was sent back and forth between my father and her while she went through relationships with several men. She had a sober period...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KTUL

911 supervisor leaves legacy of making a difference

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The accident scene at the intersection was like something Mary Byers had no doubt dispatched emergency vehicles to before in her 26 years with 911, but this time, people were calling to get her help. "Mary was a very happy person, she was almost always upbeat,"...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#The Arizona Rangers#Dea Special Agent#Score Southern Arizona
midfloridanewspapers.com

LeConey, attorney, leaves generous, devoted legacy

SEBRING — Sebring lost a man who did pro bono legal work on a handshake, had a talent for litigation and who gave full devotion to his wife and children. Scott LeConey, local attorney, died on Sunday. He was in his early 50’s and is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.
TEXAS STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Beloved Dr. Gertrude Stacks Leaves Indelible Legacy

Detroit native Dr. Gertrude Stacks, and senior pastor of Shalom Fellowship International in Detroit and This is Shalom in Harrisburg, PA, passed away on Monday, September 20 at the age of 77 years old. Mother Stacks was the seventh child of eleven children born to the late Prophet Cato Weatherspoon,...
DETROIT, MI
Hartford Business

Beauregard’s passion for behavioral health services leaves enduring legacy

By all objective criteria, Kim Beauregard is a rock star in the unique but adjacent worlds of health care and nonprofits. In almost 18 years at the helm of InterCommunity Health Care in East Hartford, she’s evaded bankruptcy more than once, overseen a game-changing merger with Hartford’s Alcohol and Drug Recovery Centers and built her empire to 18 facilities, 350 employees and 175 in-patient beds.
HARTFORD, CT
KITV.com

Local guitarist leaves behind a legacy of music, culture, and martial arts

Aiau Koa passed away late last month. He was referred to by many different names; professor, officer, or simply "uncle" Aiau. The 58-year-old made an indelible impression on many, including Grammy-winning musician Kalani Pe'a. Our Malika Dudley spoke to Pe'a about Koa's life and legacy. Pe'a is holding a benefit concert where proceeds will go to the Koa family. The benefit concert is scheduled for October 17th in Kihei, Maui. See the flyer below for more information.
COMBAT SPORTS
tlu.edu

Donors Generosity Will Leave Behind a Legacy for TLU Football

As part of a planned gift, longtime TLU supporters and alumni Sam ’57 and Judith (Kern) Harper ’58 have designated a charitable bequest for the football program. Married for 63 years, the Harpers have been consistent annual donors since 1961. Mr. Harper attended TLC on a football scholarship and Mrs. Harper, whose father was a Lutheran minister, felt an immediate connection to the campus.
CHARITIES
The Conversation U.S.

What is family estrangement? A relationship expert describes the problem and research agenda

Holidays are often a time of strengthening family bonds and relationships. But for those who have difficult relationships with siblings, parents and extended family, it can be a stressful and upsetting time. We asked Kristina Scharp to explain why family relationships sometimes break down – and some things to consider when talking to those in this situation. What is family estrangement? Family estrangement occurs when at least one family member intentionally distances themselves from at least one other family member because of a negative relationship – or the perception of one. Research suggests that at least 27% of adults experience family estrangement that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hopkintonindependent.com

Independent Thoughts: Pastor Bob leaves legacy at FCCH

Bob Cloutier — known for decades at Faith Community Church of Hopkinton as Pastor Bob — gave his final sermon in October 2019 and talked about heaven. Cloutier had received treatment for prostate cancer in 2019 before he returned to the podium. He said that when he makes his way...
RELIGION
tucson.com

Tucson Opinion: When speech unexpectedly turns into a word salad

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Among the things we take for granted in life is the ability to speak; when that leaves us it creates a helpless feeling. Where no solution or cause for it exists, the trauma is compounded. This is what happened to...
TUCSON, AZ
Psych Centra

6 Tips to Maintain Lasting and Meaningful Friendships

Establishing fulfilling relationships can be rewarding and even add years to your life. They may require some effort to maintain, though. Making friends is often easy during childhood. Friendship maintenance as an adult, on the other hand, may not be as effortless. Juggling your personal, work, and social life and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Detroit Free Press

Unreliable parent leaves guilty legacy

Dear Amy: I grew up with a mom who I could never trust to reliably “show up.”. She was an alcoholic until I was 7, and I was sent back and forth between my father and her while she went through relationships with several men. She had a sober period...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy