Battlefield 2042 grapple exploit turns soldier into Spider-Man

Over the last few years, Fortnite players have had the chance to unlock a ton of skins based on the heroes of the Marvel Universe. Nearly every major character from the comics and films have been represented in the game, and some of them have even gotten multiple skins! One exception to the rule is Spider-Man, but that could be changing sometime in the near future. Reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX has revealed that a Spider-Man skin could be coming to the game in the near future, possibly with some new mechanics that allow players to web-swing in the game!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO