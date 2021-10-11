Battlefield 2042 grapple exploit turns soldier into Spider-Man
A Battlefield 2042 player has discovered a way to grapple around the entire map, Spider-Man style. In a clip uploaded to Reddit, Battlefield 2042 player Giroux123 showed themselves moving around the map seriously quickly. An impressive combination of jumps and slides allowed the player to get down a slope at pace, but the real star of the show is the grappling hook. While the Orbital map isn't as built-up as other locations, Giroux123 found another way to get around.www.gamesradar.com
