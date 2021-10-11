CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Battlefield 2042 grapple exploit turns soldier into Spider-Man

By Ali Jones
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Battlefield 2042 player has discovered a way to grapple around the entire map, Spider-Man style. In a clip uploaded to Reddit, Battlefield 2042 player Giroux123 showed themselves moving around the map seriously quickly. An impressive combination of jumps and slides allowed the player to get down a slope at pace, but the real star of the show is the grappling hook. While the Orbital map isn't as built-up as other locations, Giroux123 found another way to get around.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingintel.com

Fans Plan to Turn Off Battlefield 2042 Beta Crossplay to Avoid Hackers

The Battlefield 2042 Beta hasn’t even begun yet, but players are already planning on turning off crossplay to avoid hackers. Hackers are a major problem in almost any online Multiplayer game. Unfortunately, it looks like Battlefield 2042 will be no different. Despite Battlefield 2042’s Easy Anti-Cheat system being widely praised,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Battlefield 2042 Disable Crossplay: How to turn off cross-platform play

EA’s Battlefield 2042 enables crossplay as a standard. While activating cross-platform play helps to reduce matchmaking times, it can also put console players at a disadvantage. PlayStation and Xbox players utilizing a controller don’t stand much of a chance against PC users wielding a keyboard and mouse. But, is there an in-game Battlefield 2042 disable crossplay option? Here’s a step-by-step guide on turning off cross-platform multiplayer in BF 2042.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Spider-Man Is Finally On Xbox, But It Seems Super Illegal

Out of all the PlayStation exclusives available, I'd argue that Marvel's Spider-Man is probably the one that most upsets Xbox fans. We all grew up with Spidey, after all, regardless of which console we chose. There's also the fact that the webhead was always multiplatform up until 2018... so when the first exclusive Spider-Man game also ended up being the best yet? Well, I can understand why people were mad.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 devs are exploring how Michael K. Williams character's story will move forward

Battlefield 2042 design director Daniel Berlin has revealed the team are looking at ways to "define" the story of Michael K. Williams character Kimble “Irish” Graves. In a pre-brief for the new Hazard Zone mode that has just been revealed, Berlin spoke at the end of the video about how the team were "devasted" by the loss of Michael K. Williams, who sadly passed away earlier this year, and that the team wanted to honor his amazing work.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grappling Hook#Battlefield 2042#Orbital#The University Of Warwick#Games Editor#Pcgamesn
ComicBook

Fortnite x Spider-Man Crossover Possibly Leaked

Over the last few years, Fortnite players have had the chance to unlock a ton of skins based on the heroes of the Marvel Universe. Nearly every major character from the comics and films have been represented in the game, and some of them have even gotten multiple skins! One exception to the rule is Spider-Man, but that could be changing sometime in the near future. Reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX has revealed that a Spider-Man skin could be coming to the game in the near future, possibly with some new mechanics that allow players to web-swing in the game!
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone offers something different – but is it right for Battlefield?

During a hands-off demonstration of Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone, the latest multiplayer mode and third pillar of the war series’ latest guise, developer DICE made a bold statement. “Your main objective is not to kill,” said the game’s senior design director Danny Berlin. And then, in Hazard Zone’s first trailer that premiered today, we’re shown a cinematic of a sniper head-shotting two unsuspecting enemies from afar, a wing-suited operative swooping onto a rooftop and brutally stabbing another soldier in the throat, and a smattering of in-game footage wherein the primary concern of the ones behind the guns very much appears to be killing the folk in their cross-hairs. All in the pursuit of radiation-hardened Data Drives.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Go gameplay improvements test includes the option to skip hatching animations

Pokemon Go developer Niantic will soon be testing out a range of gameplay adjustments in order to improve the game. In a blog post shared to Pokemon Go Live, Niantic announced that certain players will soon have the opportunity to test out some new gameplay improvements. "We continually strive to improve the Pokemon Go experience," the statement reads, "as such, we want to ensure the changes we make are beneficial to—and make a strong, positive impact on—the greater community, as well as each individual Trainer’s experience"
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Apple Music could be set to get the tunes blaring on PS5

Music streaming service Apple Music may be coming to the PS5. According to a post on the music service's subreddit, one user was issued a prompt to download the streaming service after they made a new account on their PS5. When they went to connect to Spotify, the music section showed Apple Music as an alternative download.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone trailer is all about squading up and collecting data drives

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone details are in, as a new trailer shows off the intriguing new squad-based mode. Hazard Zone will see multiple teams of 4 exploring the game's maps and trying to find valuable data drives. Not only will teams be going up against each other to plunder as many data drives as possible, but they will face environmental threats as well as AI Occupying Forces who are defending certain drives scattered across the map. The winners aren't the ones with the most kills, but those who can successfully get off the map with the data drives.
FIFA
GamesRadar+

Back 4 Blood review: "An utter Game Pass boon"

Back 4 Blood is like post-apocalyptic puberty with the range of emotions it can elicit in one play session. At one end of the spectrum, there's the exhausted, frantic, elated exhilaration of surviving a particularly brutal section in one piece, everyone launching themselves through the Safe Room door or into the back of a Hum-Vee to speed into the distance with barely time to catch your breath. At the other end, there's the sheer frustration of staring at the back of a bot's legs as they refuse to revive you… again.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Minecraft Mob Vote 2021 - how to vote for Allay, Copper Golem, or Glare

The Minecraft Mob Vote 2021 is set to change the game forever, by adding a completely new mob into the building and adventure sandbox. When the vote goes live you'll have Allay, Copper Golem, and Glare all vying for your attention, because at the end of the day only one of them will receive the honor of officially joining the Minecraft ranks. If you're looking for an explanation of what these three new mobs do, or how to make your choice count in the poll, then we've got all the information on the Minecraft Mob Vote 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

All Call of Duty Vanguard ammo types

The new Call of Duty Vanguard ammo types are set to redefine the way players play COD multiplayer, altering the effects of your weapon and the damage it does. But what exactly are the effects, and how do you tell your FNJ from your Frangible? We've laid out all the Vanguard ammo types here, so you know what you're loading when you wander into the warzone.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Back 4 Blood drop attachments option explained

If you're looking for a Back 4 Blood drop attachments option or a button to pull a certain silencer or muzzle off your gun, you're one of many. Players in Back 4 Blood have found that the ability to take attachments off their weapon doesn't seem to be present, despite being a fairly obvious feature that any experienced cleaner would want.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Go has "other initiatives" to keep it going when it runs out of new Pokemon

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has "other initiatives" in mind to keep the game moving forward when it eventually runs out of new Pokemon. Speaking with Eurogamer ahead of the upcoming UK Safari Zone event, EMEA product marketing manager Philip Marz touched on the terrifying reality that there are, in fact, only so many Pokemon in the world. Pokemon Go has expanded by adding new activities and features, but those are all centrally tied to Pokemon, with new Pokemon and generations fueling the biggest updates. So when the day comes that all existing Pokemon are already in the game, what's next?
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Dragon Age 4 is reportedly only launching on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

Dragon Age 4 is reportedly launching on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC but not last-gen consoles. That stems from the LinkedIn profile of Daniel Nordlander, former lead player designer at BioWare (via Venture Beat). Nordlander's profile lists Dragon Age as a title that they worked on across "PS5/Xbox Series X+S/PC," but makes no reference to older consoles. That's in contrast to Nordlander's previous work; as lead combat designer on Anthem, they list PS4, Xbox One, and PC as the relevant platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Back 4 Blood hotfix makes the apocalypse easier with fewer Mutations

The first Back 4 Blood update should make the Mutations less of a thorn in your side. Developer Turtle Rock issued patch notes for a hotfix that rolled out overnight, telling players that it was making "an attempt to address some of the concerns regarding the challenges presented by some difficulties" in Campaign mode. Essentially, it's an attempt to make the game a little easier, which the team is doing by decreasing the spawn rate of 'Special' Ridden on all difficulties. The patch also adjusts some Supply Point earning rates when players are repeating levels.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Animal Crossing community goes into meltdown over the return of Froggy Chair

The Animal Crossing Direct has confirmed that one of the community's favourite items is coming back to the game. Froggy Chair - a green chair decorated to look like a smiling frog - was introduced to the Animal Crossing series in New Leaf. While the item didn't immediately capture the attention of the wider community, several years later it resurfaced as a popular meme, repurposing the chair for a number of different jokes.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
21K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy