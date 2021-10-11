America's 50 Most Active Cities

Holiday tradition usually dictates staying home for a large gathering with the extended family. But let’s be honest — we haven’t traveled in a while, especially last winter, and most of us are long overdue for a family vacation. This holiday season, when the kids are on school break, is the perfect time to do it. Celebrating the holidays away from home can be an exciting prospect, but it also begs the question: where do we go? Well, the country’s most popular Christmas cities are a good place to start. New York City, Santa Claus, Williamsburg, Park City, and Santa Barbara are the most sought-after destinations in the US for the holidays, and these are the family-friendly Christmas Airbnbs that should be on your booking radar.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO