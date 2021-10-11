5 Expert Ways To Make Your Foundation Look Fresh This Winter
When temperatures plummet and winter strikes, it can be a difficult time for those of us whose skin goals are luminosity and glow. Dry skin and ghostly pallor replace a once rosy and/or bronzed complexion and it is at that point many of us rethink our make-up routines. As well as tackling skincare – for example, switching out lightweight lotions for more sumptuous, nourishing creams – it is key to address one’s foundation situation. Here, two make-up artists share their tips on creating a beautiful base for the winter months – because great skin really doesn’t have to go into hibernation.www.vogue.co.uk
Comments / 0