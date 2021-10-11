5 Expert Ways To Make Your Foundation Look Fresh This Winter

Here's the thing about the wintertime: It's hard to look cute. When the temps drop and you're forced to bundle up like Ralphie's little brother in A Christmas Story (IYKYK), then it doesn't matter if your snow boots are chic AF—you're going to look like a mummy. However! If you're tryna take Winter Warlock and make it ~fashion~, then there's one accessory that matters even more than your winter jacket, and that's your gloves. A great pair of leather gloves can take your cold-weather 'fit to the next level (while keeping your fingers toasty warm, too!), and IMHO, they're an investment worth making.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO