Stendal, IN

Donald R. Blount, 74, Stendal

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald R. Blount, age 74, of Stendal, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. He was born August 26, 1947, in Stendal, Indiana, to James R. and Lorene (Preston) Blount. Donald worked in construction and retired from Laborers Local #561. He was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War; and enjoyed working as a handyman around the house, playing the guitar/music, and working on his tractors. He was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings, Betty Caldemeyer, James E. Blount, JoAnn Goodrum and Jerry Blount.

