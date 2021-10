With three games left in the regular season and a playoff berth on the line, the Orlando Pride still are trying to figure out what makes their defense tick. Orlando averaged 1 goal ceded per game in the first seven games of interim coach Becky Burleigh’s tenure. But the Pride gave up 6 goals in their last two games as they dropped out of playoff contention for only the second time this year. ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO