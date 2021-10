Role conflict at work is not a thing to be avoided but rather learning to deal with a role conflict can be a useful skill to build. Example: A senior member of the team assigns a bunch of tasks to the more junior members which are not in alignment with the expectation from the manager. Another common role conflict occurs when a team lead assumes the role of a manager in the absence of one. People step into these roles based on the need of the hour and continue on the path without taking time to sort things out. Use your sense of autonomy to feel in control of your situation and employ effective problem-solving strategies to resolve the conflict. Don’t let a role conflict turn into a status or relationship conflict. See it for what it is.

