Marketing Analyst

Daniela Sabin Hathorn grew up on Menorca, a small island off the coast of Spain where today friends and family often ask her for financial advice. They see the extraordinary moves of individual stocks and cryptocurrencies, they offer to give her money so she can quickly place trades to make them rich. “I feel like that's one of the misconceptions about trading. There’s so much news about retail trading mania and cryptocurrency mining, people just hear the success stories. They don’t hear about the risks involved.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO