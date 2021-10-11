CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDiamonds Direct is in search of an enthusiastic and self-motivated Marketing Analyst dedicated to identifying brand potential in new and existing markets. We are seeking a candidate that can turn both internal and market-level data into actionable insights that inform new market expansion as well as cross-channel marketing decisions. The ideal candidate will have the ability to utilize data from advertising and acquisition channels as well as consumer behavior and market insights to identify optimization opportunities to improve effectiveness and efficiency.

Benzinga

Where Alphabet Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Alphabet has an average price target of $3195.06 with a high of $3600.00 and a low of $2950.00.
STOCKS
DailyFx

DailyFX Analyst Daniela Sabin Hathorn: the Foundation of Markets

Daniela Sabin Hathorn grew up on Menorca, a small island off the coast of Spain where today friends and family often ask her for financial advice. They see the extraordinary moves of individual stocks and cryptocurrencies, they offer to give her money so she can quickly place trades to make them rich. “I feel like that's one of the misconceptions about trading. There’s so much news about retail trading mania and cryptocurrency mining, people just hear the success stories. They don’t hear about the risks involved.”
BUSINESS
The Press

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Cryotherapy Market to Reach $320 Million by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cryotherapy - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts are standing by these stocks amid market volatility

Rising oil prices, the prospect of the Federal Reserve dialing back its easy-money policy and tension among lawmakers in Washington are just a few of the factors behind the latest bout of volatility in the markets. Top analysts are sticking by these names amid the overall macro volatility, according to...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

These 25 DTC Footwear Sites Are Showing Big Traffic Gains

Every footwear brand wants to nail direct-to-consumer. In general, higher profit margins and a greater control over brand distribution makes DTC important for brands of all sizes. It’s part of the reason brands like Nike, Adidas and Crocs are nixing partnerships with different wholesalers to focus on key accounts and direct-to-consumer channels. As e-commerce continues to grow, digitally focused footwear brands are seeing returns in web traffic. Similarweb, which analyzes web traffic data, highlighted the 25 fastest-growing DTC footwear brands, according to web traffic. The list ranks the brands according to quarter-over-quarter website traffic growth and is limited to websites with at...
APPAREL
Axios

Roblox outlines future for the virtual platform

Roblox now has 1,000 users who have made at least $30,000 annually creating virtual games and experiences on the platform, the company tells Axios. Why it matters: That figure, which may be inspiring to some and sobering to others, is a mark of how many people are earning a significant wage by creating content for the multibillion-dollar digital platform.
VIDEO GAMES
Axios

Axios Login

Today's newsletter is 1,139 words, a 4-minute read. 1 big thing: Congress vs. "the algorithm" The outcry over Congress' latest proposal to regulate tech companies' algorithms shows how difficult it is for lawmakers and platforms alike to deal with online content moderation, Axios' Margaret Harding McGill reports. Why it matters:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Axios Pro Rata

College and university endowments are surging, thanks in large part to investments in venture capital and private equity. Why it matters: Rich schools, which have elevated access to private alternatives, are getting richer. Driving the news: Harvard University yesterday reported that the size of its endowment grew 27% in fiscal...
MARKETS
AFP

Goldman Sachs profits up 63% on surge in dealmaking activity

Goldman Sachs reported a jump in third-quarter profits Friday behind robust gains in its financial advisory and trading divisions, capping a strong week of results for large US banks. The big New York investment bank reported profits of $5.3 billion, up 63 percent on a 26 percent increase in revenues to $13.6 billion. Key drivers for Goldman during the quarter included a jump in revenues tied to completed mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and capital-raising efforts by private companies. Goldman also turned in a strong performance in its global markets division, driven by higher revenues in equity trading.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Forever 21 Expands Into Hot New Category

The fast-fashion chain is expanding from its roots in apparel and accessories as it aims to grow its customer base. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
The Motley Fool

2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett has long believed in buying "wonderful companies at a fair price." These two stocks let you do that, but actually get in at great prices. Buy-and-hold investing has outperformed other investing strategies by wide margins. It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

At the enterprise level, one human capital management provider is taking over the enterprise market. Another is applying the same principles to win share in the small to medium-sized segment. A third financial management company is expanding its addressable market with popular brands. Recessions don't affect every industry equally. And...
STOCKS

