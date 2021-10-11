Marketing Analyst
Diamonds Direct is in search of an enthusiastic and self-motivated Marketing Analyst dedicated to identifying brand potential in new and existing markets. We are seeking a candidate that can turn both internal and market-level data into actionable insights that inform new market expansion as well as cross-channel marketing decisions. The ideal candidate will have the ability to utilize data from advertising and acquisition channels as well as consumer behavior and market insights to identify optimization opportunities to improve effectiveness and efficiency.charlotte.axios.com
Comments / 0