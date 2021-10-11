CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Vote yes on 2A for Aspen’s art and culture

 4 days ago

I am writing this letter to urge Aspen voters to vote yes on ballot question 2A. Without raising taxes a penny or touching our beloved Wheeler’s $40 million endowment or its annual operating contribution from the Wheeler real estate transfer tax, a yes vote removes the current annual $100,000 cap on total grant funding to arts and cultural nonprofit organizations in future years of RETT collections only, allowing the city of Aspen to increase support to both existing and new applicant organizations, and helps strengthen another important city-owned arts and education facility, the Red Brick Center For the Arts.

