Hackley Library looking forward to fun-filled October

By Kathryn Havrilla
 4 days ago
The Hackley Public Library has some exciting events in store the next few weeks.

Marketing and Program Coordinator Mallory Metzger joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to share some of the fun festivities.

For more information, visit the library's website .

