James A. McGinnis, 95, of Greenwood, IN passed away Monday October 4, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 4, 1926 in Indianapolis, IN to Edward and Norma (Sparger) McGinnis. He married Mary M. (Derleth) McGinnis on October 20, 1951 at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Indianapolis, IN. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2016.