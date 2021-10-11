CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Lightfoot of BrightFarms Discusses the Trajectory of Carbon-Neutral Foods

By Ashlen Wilder
TheSpoon
TheSpoon
 4 days ago
In 2011, Paul Lightfoot founded BrightFarms, an indoor hydroponic farm for growing leafy greens. BrightFarms is alive and well, and this past August, the company was acquired by one of its investors, Cox Enterprises. I had the opportunity to catch up with the serial entrepreneur to discuss his latest passion and project: advocating for carbon-neutral foods in his newsletter, called “Negative Foods Newsletter“. Here is our conversation:

TheSpoon

TheSpoon

Seattle, WA
242
Followers
2K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

 https://thespoon.tech/

