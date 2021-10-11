Paul Lightfoot of BrightFarms Discusses the Trajectory of Carbon-Neutral Foods

The Portland Cement Association (PCA) represents the majority of cement and ready-mix concrete companies in the U.S., and it has a problem: making cement produces a lot of carbon dioxide (CO2). To deal with this, they have just issued the PCA Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality. They note: "The PCA Roadmap involves the entire value chain starting at the cement plant and extending through the entire lifecycle of the built environment to incorporate the circular economy."

