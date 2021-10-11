CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

[WATCH] Cardi B And Raven Symone Officiate Same-Sex Couple’s Wedding

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot long after Cardi B and her husband Offset welcome their second child, the BX rapstress joined up with actress Raven Symone to officiate a lesbian wedding. While the Oh So Raven star stood in as ring bearer for the ceremony, Cardi brought the two women together in holy matrimony. Cardi tweeted about the wedding, saying, “By the way, WORLD I’m licensed to marry people…so yea. I do it all, and this was such a fulfilling thing to do.”

thesource.com

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Ray J’s Kids: Meet His Two Little Ones With Princess Love

Ray J and Princess Love may have their ups and downs, but they’re always there for their kids. Find out more about their adorable young ones and family unit here. Ray J, 40, is singer, television personality, and actor, and he shares two children, Melody, 3, and Epik, 1, with estranged wife, Princess Love, 36. The two star in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and are currently facing more drama by the day as Ray J recently filed for divorce for the third time against Princess — all while battling pneumonia in the hospital.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj’s Mom Shares Sweet Photo Of Grandson ‘Papa Bear’ As He Celebrates 1st Birthday

Happy birthday, Papa Bear! Nicki Minaj’s mom shared a sweet photo of her grandson (and penned him a touching poem) for his first birthday. They grow up so fast. Nicki Minaj‘s mom Carol penned a sweet tribute to her grandson, affectionately nicknamed “Papa Bear,” for his first birthday. The Maraj matriarch shared a closeup photo of Papa Bear on Instagram on October 1 to wish him a happy birthday with a poem.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Officiates A Lesbian Wedding On New Episode Of “Cardi Tries”

On the lat episode of Cardi Tries __, Cardi B took her pal Chloe Bailey to the Wildlife Learning Center, where they got to hang out with snakes, alligators, porcupines, and more. After absolutely dominating Paris Fashion Week, the singer is back with more of her Facebook Watch series. In...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Wedding#Bx
Marie Claire

Cardi B Adorably Officiated Two Brides' Wedding on Her TV Show

Cardi B: rapper, political advocate, mom, fashion icon, TV star, and now marriage officiant. That's right, Cardi is officially licensed to marry happy couples, and she is yielding her powers for good. The star recently married two beautiful brides as part of her TV show, Cardi Tries, according to Entertainment...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Surprise Officiates Same-Sex Wedding - With A Cosby Kid

A very pregnant Cardi B tackled same-sex weddings in the latest episode of her Facebook Messenger series, Cardi Tries. In the episode, which aired on Friday (October 8), the multi-platinum rapper joined former Cosby kid, Raven-Symoné, at the California ceremony just in time for National Coming Out Day. A clip making the rounds finds Cardi B surprising the wedding attendees and one of the brides, who immediately screams the moment she see her. (The other bride was clearly behind the gesture.)
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Jeannie Mai Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Jeezy After Miscarriage

The Real family is growing! Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together, she announced on The Real on Monday, September 20. “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant,” the California native, 42, said on the show. “It feels surreal because this is the same home that I said so many defiant things. You know, I was like, ‘I know exactly what I want. I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be,’ and I always said I’d never be a mom. There’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you and I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently that I would have ever imagined seeing myself.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

King Yella Apologizes To Cardi B After Lying About Sleeping With Her

Over three years after he claimed to have slept with Cardi B, King Yella has finally turned to his Instagram page to issue a public apology to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He posted a throwback photo of the two hanging out in what appears to be a hotel room with a heartfelt caption.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Weekend Love: Remy Ma & Papoose, Ciara & Russell And More Moments From Black Celeb Couples

This weekend, celebrity couples were doing everything from celebrating anniversaries to hitting red carpets from Atlanta to Paris. From celebrating anniversaries and getting dolled up for date night to hitting red carpets from Atlanta to Paris, celebrity couples were boo’d up and beaming as they took fans into their weekend fun. See what some of your favorite pairs and a few new couples were up to from Friday through Sunday.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy