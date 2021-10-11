[WATCH] Cardi B And Raven Symone Officiate Same-Sex Couple’s Wedding
Not long after Cardi B and her husband Offset welcome their second child, the BX rapstress joined up with actress Raven Symone to officiate a lesbian wedding. While the Oh So Raven star stood in as ring bearer for the ceremony, Cardi brought the two women together in holy matrimony. Cardi tweeted about the wedding, saying, “By the way, WORLD I’m licensed to marry people…so yea. I do it all, and this was such a fulfilling thing to do.”thesource.com
