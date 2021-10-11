[WATCH] Rolling Loud Shares Miami 2021 Festival Aftermovie

Pbe Pluto is currently transitioning to his single “STEPPIN” which is a second single off his EP “Past 2 da future” which has already been racking of radio spins on satellite XM RADIO “Shade 45” also spinning in various markets via multiple radio and record pool Dj’s, the single has caught the attention of American heavy weight boxing champ “Deontay Wilder” where he took to his social media platforms posting a clip of him motivating his team playing the song as they board a private jet to Vegas for his heavy weight title match versus Tyson Fury. A video to this single is in the works and set to be released within the 4th quarter. Also Pbe Pluto has finished a calibration on a new EP in which he has joined forces on with 4PF’s on producer and engineer “MATTAZIK MUZIk” who has produced numbers of platinum records for various main stream artist. To name a few artist also big records he’s apart of “LIL BABY – PURE COCAINE, also production on lil baby & gunna “drip harder”. Plus he has worked with young thug, Est Gee, lil yachty,quavo and more. The calibration EP is called “PLUTOTAZIK” and is also geared to be released within the 4th quarter with its first single set to spin off between the end of the 1st quarter and the beginning of the second quarter.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO