Russian copies of ‘Far Cry 6’ in the UK are preventing upgrades

Ubisoft’s “Far Cry 6,” out today for consoles and PC, is a lot of game. Too much really. It’s a game that often feels more cluttered than refined, even if the clutter allows for a lot of fun toys to play with in this brutal sandbox. It’s also a tough game to review because there’s an undeniable level of gleeful anarchy than can be addictive. One more mission, one more adventure, one more explosion. It’s designed to keep gamers entrenched in its world, jumping from one encounter to the next. However, these encounters start to get numbingly similar. Subtlety is not the draw of the “Far Cry” series, but the writers of this game seem uncertain of that fact, often hinting at richer, deeper, more complex experience before returning to the template of “make things go boom.” When star Giancarlo Esposito surfaces in cut scenes as a ruthless dictator, it seems like “Far Cry 6” could develop into a rich examination of power, something inspired by shows like “Narcos” or movies like “Sicario,” but its only moments later that you’re issuing instructions to a killer crocodile named Guapo and shooting rocket launchers at helicopters. I’ve enjoyed the many hours I’ve plugged into “Far Cry 6” so far, and yet it never quite lives up to its potential, willing to repeat itself and past “FC” games instead of feeling like a true next-gen experience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO