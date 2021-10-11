CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

FanDuel Virginia Sportsbook Offers 30-1 Odds for Colts-Ravens

By Kyle Scott
saturdaydownsouth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFanDuel Virginia is gearing up for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens with the best odds on the game. All new players at FanDuel Virginia Sportsbook can lock in 30-1 odds on the Colts or Ravens to win in prime time with a bet $5, win $150 offer. Based on the low-risk, high-upside cash payout in play, this is the arguably the best overall Monday Night Football promo.

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Fanduel Sportsbook#Afc#Browns#Colts Ravens
ClutchPoints

NFL odds: Colts vs. Ravens Week 5 prediction, odds, pick, and more

The Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens will battle it out in primetime on Monday Night Football. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Colts-Ravens prediction and pick. Both of these teams are fighting to keep pace in their respective divisions, but their stories are very...
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens vs. Colts odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model on 124-82 roll

AFC teams will face off in the Week 5 edition of Monday Night Football. The Baltimore Ravens will host the Indianapolis Colts in the final game of the week with lofty stakes on both sides. Baltimore is looking to improve to 4-1 in just its second home game of the 2021 season. Indianapolis is seeking a win that would avoid disaster, as the Colts are just 1-3 through four weeks.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Offer Scouting Report on Colts QB Carson Wentz

The Ravens are facing quarterback Carson Wentz for a second consecutive season. Last year, Wentz nearly led the Philadelphia Eagles to a stunning comeback against Baltimore. He threw for 213 yards with a touchdown as the Eagles scored 22 points in the fourth quarter but fell short 30-28. Wentz is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Gambling
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Ravens single-game tournaments

The Ravens are hosting the Colts on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5. Lamar Jackson and Co. are eyeing a fourth straight win against an injury-depleted Colts squad that will be without key pieces on both sides of the ball. Several sportsbooks opened the Ravens as seven-point home favorites, while opening totals ranged from 47-50. Ultimately, the viable DFS lineup options seem few and far between, but our FanDuel single-game picks try to differentiate with two secondary Colts "pass-catchers."
NFL
Field Level Media

MNF Odds: Ravens heavily-backed as TD favorite vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens are always bullish on running the football. Now a record is on the line when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. The Ravens (3-1) are looking to rush for at least 100 yards for the 44th consecutive game. They are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-77), a team that featured future Hall of Famer Franco Harris as the star back.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has a short week before a big game vs. Chargers. That might not be a bad thing.

The Ravens have lost just once on a short week since 2016. That can have its downsides, coach John Harbaugh joked Wednesday. “You know what the guys will say,” he said. “‘You should always have a short week. Why are we spending so much time at this stuff?’” Whatever their process is, it’s worked for their star quarterback time and again. Faced with a condensed work week — as the Ravens (4-1) ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy