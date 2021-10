Amanda Staveley has told Sky Sports News the long-term ambition for Newcastle United is to top the Premier League after the club's takeover was completed on Thursday. "Newcastle United deserves to be top of the Premier League. We want to get there. It will take time, but we will get there," Staveley, the chief executive of PCP Capital Partners who is now a director on the Newcastle board, told Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie.

