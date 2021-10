LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second game in a row it came down to the final play and it worked out in Virginia’s favor in a dramatic 34-33 victory at Louisville. After UVA scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to take a 34-33 with 22 seconds left in the game, the Cardinal marched down to their own 31-yard line to set up a potential game winning field goal. But James Turner’s 49-yard attempt sailed left of the uprights and the Hoos improved to 4-2. It was Virginia’s first win at Louisville in five trips.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO