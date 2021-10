Medical experts say now is the time to get the flu shot before the winter season. There are reportedly four variants of influenza this year including H1N1. Hy-Vee’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Fick says more people may get the flu this year since more people are out in about compared to last winter with the pandemic. Fick says people can even get the flu vaccine the same time they get a COVID shot. He says most medical insurance policies pay for the shot.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO