CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks open mixed, but energy sector climbs along with oil

By The Associated Press
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJcOx_0cNfu9jn00
Japan Financial Markets People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher on Monday despite persisting worries about the region’s energy crunch and coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) (Koji Sasahara)

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Monday, though energy companies were higher as the price of crude oil continued to climb. The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed, while the Nasdaq fell 0.1%. The price of benchmark U.S. crude was up 2.3% in the early going to just over $81 a barrel. Investors are looking ahead to the beginning of company earnings reports this week. JPMorgan Chase delivers its results on Wednesday. Bond trading was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed on Monday amid persisting worries about energy shortages and weaker than expected jobs growth in the U.S.

Shares fell in Paris, Frankfurt and Sydney but rose in Tokyo and London. Shanghai was flat.

Surging demand has collided with supply and shipping constraints, among other factors, pushing energy prices sharply higher and causing power outages in China and some other major economies.

France’s CAC lost nearly 0.3% in early trading to 6,541.64, while Germany’s DAX shed 0.3% to 15,166.39. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% to 7,105.14. The future for the Dow industrials fell 0.3% to 34,522.00. The future contract for the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,364.75.

The release of weaker than expected U.S. employment figures pulled share prices on Wall Street lower Friday. The jobs report showed employers added just 194,000 jobs last month, well short of the 479,000 that economists had anticipated.

The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.8% from 5.1%, and the government revised past months’ hiring numbers higher. But last month’s hiring was still the weakest since December 2020. Average wages also rose a bit faster from August than expected, which helps workers but adds to worries about inflation.

This week, attention on Wall Street turns to inflation numbers due out on Wednesday, and upcoming corporate earnings.

In Asian trading on Monday, Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.6% to finish at 28,498.20 after Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, backed away from comments suggesting he favored raising taxes on capital gains and dividends. The possibility of such an increase had spooked investors after he took office on Oct. 4.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% to 7,299.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.0% to 25,325.09, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 3,591.71. South Korean markets were closed for a national holiday.

Revving up the world's third largest economy remains an important mission for Kishida, but he is widely seen as the choice of the old guard of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which has dominated politics since World War II. Some critics say change is needed if the nation hopes to remain competitive, especially when the pandemic has created new kinds of problems, ranging from shifts in work styles to supply shortages.

The rally in Japan could be short-lived. Like Europe, Asia is seeing fuel shortages that could hinder recoveries from the pandemic.

“The energy crisis also continues, with India and China both flagging blackouts that will hit supply chains from another angle, and China seeing massive flooding in the coal-producing region it is relying on to keep the lights running,” RaboResearch said in a market commentary.

U.S. benchmark crude jumped $1.99 to $81.34 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose $1.05 to $79.35 on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $1.67 to $84.06 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 112.88 Japanese yen from 112.21 yen. The euro cost $1.1574, up from $1.1571.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
moneyweek.com

The world faces a chilly winter as energy prices climb

Chinese thermal coal prices have hit a record high. Flooding in the country’s northern Shanxi province, a major coal producer, sent prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to ¥1,408 (£161) a tonne on Monday, says Laura He for CNN. That was an all-time high and more than double where they started the year. “Energy shortages have spread to 20 Chinese provinces in recent weeks, forcing the government to ration electricity during peak hours”.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
MarketWatch

S&P 500 sees biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rally on earnings

Stocks ended higher Friday, booking solid weekly gains for major indexes as investors cheered a strong start to earnings season and data showing stronger-than-expected September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 383 points, or 1.1%, to close near 35,295, ending above the 35,000 threshold for the first time since Sept. 8, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow rose 1.6% for the week. The S&P 500 gained around 33 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 4,472, leaving the large-cap benchmark with a 1.8% weekly rise --- its largest since July 23, according to FactSet. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended near 14,897, up around 74 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq rallied 2.2% for the week, its biggest such rise since August. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares rose 3.8% Friday, leading Dow gainers after earnings that topped estimates.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Energy Sector Rally Continues

Rigzone's regular market watchers examine the energy sector rally, demand forecasts, the U.S. rig count and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

Global Stocks, Bitcoin Surge Along With Oil

Global stock markets rose on Friday, boosted by positive US corporate earnings and consumer spending, while oil prices pushed ever higher and Bitcoin homed in on a record. All three major US stock indices posted solid gains, with the S&P 500 finishing with a weekly increase of 1.8 percent. London's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Earnings Reports#Nasdaq#Jpmorgan Chase#Ap#Cac#Dow
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
France
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
investmentu.com

Dividend Stocks Under $10 To Start Building A Portfolio Around

Dividend stocks are a great way to invest while also creating a source of passive income. Many dividend stocks pay out a dividend of 2% or greater. For those of us who aren’t day traders, investing is a long game. But it also helps to have money now. And some dividend stocks under $10 can give you some income over the years while you wait for the stock’s value to grow.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
45K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy