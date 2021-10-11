CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Colts-Ravens

By Jelani Scott
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutumn winds. Andy Reid impersonators. A Ravens victory celebration. These are a few of the things NFL fans have come to expect in the two Octobers since Lamar Jackson burst onto the scene in 2019. The former MVP QB is a perfect 7-0 in games played at this time of year, and enters Monday Night Football coming off one of the best passing performances of his career. How's that for momentum? The Colts, meanwhile, come into the matchup looking less like the 11-5 playoff team they were in 2020 and more like one that stumbled out the gate and has yet to get up. Another loss, even with their division going up in smoke around them, would do zero favors for their hopes of again reaching the postseason.

