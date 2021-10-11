'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Colts-Ravens

Through five weeks of the 2021 NFL season, we've encountered some genuine surprises from a collection of unheralded talents. It's about time I give them some praise. First, I want to make clear I'm focusing on true jaw-droppers here. So you won't see Mike Williams, who was a 1,000-yard receiver two seasons ago, and who was bound to produce in Year 2 with Justin Herbert, especially with his usage in new coordinator Joe Lombardi's offense. Anyone who has paid attention to the Dallas Cowboys saw something like this big year coming from Tony Pollard. Cooper Kupp has been a key part of the Rams' offense since he arrived in 2017, and apparently was only a few brunches from becoming his quarterback's favorite target. Deebo Samuel likely would have posted strong numbers if he and his quarterback were healthy last season, though his current production exceeds expectation. And D.J. Moore has broken 1,100 receiving yards in each of his last two seasons.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO