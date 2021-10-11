Guest Gags After Eating “Worst Thing in Disney World”

If you have ever been to Disney World, you surely have enjoyed many things that the theme parks had to offer. From staying in your Disney Resort which brings the magic to you 24/7, to the immersive attractions, stunning architecture, adorable merchandise, and your favorite characters coming to life — there is so much to see and do when visiting. One thing that almost every Guest is able to enjoy when they visit is the food. Disney has hundreds of food locations across Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney Springs, as well as the Disney Resorts for Guests to indulge in. While the majority of meals are delicious, some snacks do not taste the same.