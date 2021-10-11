What should investors expect from Bank of America’s Q3 Earnings

George Seay, CEO at Annandale Capital, joined Cheddar’s “Opening Bell” to talk about the state of the markets following some promising Q3 earnings from the banking sector. He noted that while early reports from institutions like Bank of America and Wells Fargo show a positive movement, stocks overall have been flat for some time due to the sector. "If you look at the bank stocks they've basically just been treading water and they've been leading the market so that's why the market's been super flat," he said. "So we're going to have to see moves in other sectors of the economy for the market to continue to stay strong and move higher.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO