What should investors expect from Bank of America’s Q3 Earnings

By Mohit Oberoi
learnbonds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re now into the third-quarter earnings season. Bank of America would release its third-quarter earnings on Thursday. What’s the forecast for the stock and what should investors expect from the earnings of America’s second-largest bank?. As is the norm, the earnings season would begin with a flurry of bank earnings....

MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs beats Wall Street target as investment banking revenue jumps

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.28 billion, or $14.93 a share, compared to $3.23 billion, or $8.98 a share, in the year-ago period. Net revenue increased to $13.6 billion from $10.8 billion. Net interest income climbed to $1.56 billion from $1.08 billion. Goldman Sachs was expected to earn $10.14 a share on revenue of $11.72 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Goldman's investment banking unit nearly doubled its revenue to $3.55 billion from $1.93 billion. CEO David Solomon said the firm "saw strong operating performance" and that its "opportunity set continues to be attractive across all of our businesses." Goldman Sachs shares are up 48.3% so far this year, compared to an increase of 18.2% by the S&P 500 and a rise of 38% by the KBW Bank Index .
Warren Buffett
Cheddar News

Early 3Q Bank Earnings Encouraging but Other Sectors Needed to Improve Markets

George Seay, CEO at Annandale Capital, joined Cheddar’s “Opening Bell” to talk about the state of the markets following some promising Q3 earnings from the banking sector. He noted that while early reports from institutions like Bank of America and Wells Fargo show a positive movement, stocks overall have been flat for some time due to the sector. "If you look at the bank stocks they've basically just been treading water and they've been leading the market so that's why the market's been super flat," he said. "So we're going to have to see moves in other sectors of the economy for the market to continue to stay strong and move higher.
Forbes

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Alcoa Today

Alcoa Corporation is scheduled to report earnings after Thursday’s close. The stock hit a record high of $117.19 in 2007 and is currently trading near $50/share. The stock is prone to big moves after reporting earnings and can easily gap up if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock can easily gap down. To help you prepare, here is what the Street is expecting:
The Motley Fool

Chipotle Q3 Earnings: Here's What Investors Need to Know

Analysts expect Chipotle to report revenue of $1.93 billion and EPS of $6.29 in Q3. Investors need to watch in-person dining and digital sales growth. In addition, management's comments on inflation warrant close attention. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) will report its fiscal third-quarter earnings on Oct. 21. The company is...
MarketWatch

Bank of America profit boosted by reserve release

Bank of America said Thursday its third-quarter earnings rose to $7.7 billion, or 85 cents a share, from $4.9 billion, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $22.8 billion from $20.3 billion. Net interest income rose 10% to $11.1 billion. The bank released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. A survey of analysts by FactSet estimated earnings of 71 cents a share on revenue of $21.68 billion and net interest income of $10.6 billion. CEO Brian Moynihan said the bank results were "strong" as the economy continued to improve and its businesses regained the organic customer growth momentum seen before the pandemic. The stock rose 2% in pre-market trades. Shares of Bank of America are up 42.3% in 2021, compared to a rise of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
MarketWatch

Morgan Stanley fattens profit by $1 billion as investment banking revenue jumps

Morgan Stanley on Thursday said its third-quarter net income rose to $3.7 billion or $1.98 a share, from $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $14.8 billion from $11.7 billion a year ago. Analysts expected the investment bank to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $13.93 billion. Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said Morgan Stanley "delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency" with a return on producing a return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) of 20%, highlighted by its "standout performance" in its investment bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in wealth management. The firm's investment banking revenue rose about 68% to $2.85 billion from $1.7 billion. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 1.8% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 43.8% this year, compared to a gain of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
TheStreet

Will Bank of America Sell Off on Earnings as JPMorgan Did?

It’s not a great day for the banks, even though this group has been a relative strength leader in recent weeks. While the overall market has been struggling for upside, companies like Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report have seen their stock prices rise to highs.
