CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Yen Stays Pressured, Euro Sluggish on ECB Comments

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverall outlook in the financial market is unchanged, with Yen selloff as the main theme, as major global treasury yields continue to march higher. Euro is second weakest after ECB officials talked down the threat of inflation. Australian Dollar is trading broadly higher, followed by Kiwi. Dollar, Sterling and Loonie are mixed, with the greenback trading with a lower hand.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Remains Exemption To The Rule

The astonishing bull flattening trend on core bond markets continued yesterday, especially in Europe. German yields fell by 2.5 bps (2-yr) to 6.1 bps (30-yr). Bond gains on the US curve were less ebullient, but recall that the bond rally in the US started already on Tuesday whereas Europe only joined on Wednesday. Daily US yield changes varied between +0.2 bps (2-yr) and -2.5 bps (10-yr) with the belly of the curve outperforming the wings. The moves once again lacked clear-cut drivers, but was mainly inspired by lower real yields. If any, it suggests that any future tightening cycle will be short-lived as central bankers might face a balancing act between inflation fighting and supporting a potential growth slowdown. Equities rallied in lockstep with bonds while oil prices remain near recent highs. Main stock indices bounced up to 1.5% in Europe and over 1.5% in the US. Yesterday’s moves make a (technical) end to the end September/early October weakness and remind us that the buy-on-dip pattern still holds. Since the November 2020 vaccination rally, the EuroStoxx50 countered 6 corrections to the tune of 5%. We admit though that the recovery time is lengthening with each and every correction. The dollar didn’t really benefit from US Treasuries’ underperformance. EUR/USD is trying to make way above the 1.16 big figure. Recapturing 1.1664 would be a first signal that the September faint is over and that the technical picture could become somewhat more neutral. As for now, the euro doesn’t get any support whatsoever with the EUR/USD bounce mainly inspired by the dollar losing momentum. The trade-weighted greenback (DXY) returned to the 94 big figure after failing to take out 94.47/74 resistance. USD/JPY remains exemption to the rule. JPY up until two days ago proved vulnerable to the rising (real) yield environment. The Japanese currency failed to recover over the past two days though as bonds rallied in lockstep with stocks. USD/JPY trades above 114 for the first time since end 2018. The 2018 top (resistance) stands at 114.55. EUR/GBP in a technical move tested the downside of the EUR/GBP 0.8450/0.8719 trading range in place since April. A break didn’t occur with the pair currently changing hands around 0.8485. Today’s European and UK eco calendars are empty. The failed test might trigger some return action higher. The US eco calendar contains retail sales, the empire manufacturing business survey and University of Michigan consumer confidence. The focus in the data might gradually shift from focusing on price pressure to focusing on indications about (future) growth. Overall, we don’t expect them to be key for trading dynamics. We look out whether the slowdown of the bond rally in the US yesterday spills to Europe today with yields arriving at first technical support levels.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Two Scenarios Likely

On Thursday, the Australian Dollar rose by 52 pips or 0.70% against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the AUD/USD exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

German economic institutions believe the German economy will reach normal industrial capacity by 2022. The German economy is expected to grow for 2.4% in 2021 and for 4.8% in 2022. ECB spokesman Ren claims that the Eurozone’s economic recovery is getting stronger and more resilient, but the ECB will maintain stimulus for some time.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Likely To Maintain Channel

On Thursday, the common European currency surged by 72 pips or 0.55% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the 132.00 level during Thursday’s trading session. All things being equal, the EUR/JPY exchange rate could continue trending higher in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading session. However,...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klaas Knot
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

There’s a new word in town: “shortflation”. ECB’s Villeroy described the current economic environment like that in a Bloomberg interview, resisting the increasingly popular idea of stagflation. The economy is still strong and robust, he argued, while inflation is mostly transitory. On the ECB’s bond buying, Villeroy said some of PEPP’s flexibility should be kept in the “virtual toolbox”, for example as a contingency option to be used in times of stress. This could be one of the features of the new ECB buying scheme it is due to announce at the December policy meeting. Villeroy’s comments followed ECB Wunsch’s earlier (see below) but were largely overlooked by markets since they came around the timing of US retail sales. Joe Sixpack spent more than expected in September. Headline sales advanced 0.7% m/m (vs -0.2% expected) and came on top of an upwardly revised 0.9% in August. The value of sales in all but two out of 13 categories rose. Core sales aka the control group (ex. car sales, building materials, gas stations, office supply stores, mobile homes and tobacco stores) rose a consensus-beating 0.8% m/m after an already stellar 2.6% last month. While strong on the face of it, some (justly) note that goods categories heavily outweigh services in the US series and say rising coronacases in August/September has shifted spending to the former, possibly distorting the image. Anyway, this nuance didn’t prevent US yields from extending their intraday rise and neither did a disappointing NY Empire Manufacturing (from 34.3 to 19.8). The curve bear steepens with the belly of the curve underperforming wings. Changes vary from 2.5 bps (2y) over 5.4 bps (10y) to 4.4 bps (30y). With today’s move included, the 10y managed to half weekly losses. The same holds (more or less) in Germany. The aggressive two-day bull flattening reversed. The 10y found support near the lower bound of the upward sloping trend channel and rises 3.1 bps. Other changes range from 1.6 bps (2y) to 5.1 bps (30y). Despite having declined more, European swap yields recover a bit less (0.6-3 bps). Equity sentiment is a bit less buoyant compared to yesterday. European stocks add >0.5% and Wall Street opens 0.3-0.7% higher. Solid earnings take investor’s minds off slowing growth and high inflation for the time being, even as commodities including oil do rise further (Brent +1%, nearing $85/barrel).
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

The US Dollar Is Sharply Unchanged

The dollar index finished almost unchanged at 94.00 overnight but that hide what was quite a choppy session. The index slumped to 93.75 intra-day as risk sentiment leapt higher in markets but retraced all those losses by the session end. With US data and earnings supporting investor sentiment for now, the dollar index looks vulnerable to more softness assuming no negative surprises this evening. The fact that it managed to finish unchanged overnight suggests that its yield-driven, taper-expectation strength remains intact. The dollar index could revisit the overnight lows at 93.75 today, but only a weekly close tonight under 93.50 suggests a deeper correction. Heavy speculative long US Dollar positioning in the futures markets is likely to limit gains today as nervous longs look to exit ahead of the weekend.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sterling Powers Up While Yen Accelerates Lower, Dollar Shrugs Retail Sales

Sterling steals the show today breaking through key resistance levels the Japanese Yen, and a near term low against Euro too. Dollar is trying to strengthen against Euro and Swiss Franc on strong retail sales, but momentum is sluggish elsewhere. There is no change in the selloff in Yen, just some more accelerations. Aussie and Kiwi are firm and are both set to end the week as the best performers.
RETAIL
actionforex.com

Inflation And FOMC Minutes Brought Back Demand For Risks

The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes. The market was near extremes in several major instruments and indices. First...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Australian Dollar#Sterling And Loonie#Swiss Franc#Chf Jpy#Ftse#Cac#China Shanghai Sse#Singapore Strait Times#Jgb#Ecb Governing Council
actionforex.com

Risk Appetite Tries To Find Its Groove Again

Inflation outlook continue to be the focus. Emerging market central banks continue tightening (overnight saw Chile, Singapore). China Sept CPI Y/Y: 0.7% v 0.8%e; PPI Y/Y: 10.7% v 10.5%e (20-year high). Australia Sept Net Employment Change: -138.0K v -110.0Ke; Unemployment Rate: 4.6% v 4.8%e. Singapore Monetary Authority (MAS): semiannual monetary...
WORLD
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound / Euro Forecast: Danske Bank Staying Bullish with 1.20 Target

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1686-1.17333. Nordic lender and investment bank Danske says they hold a bullish Pound to Euro exchange rate forecast on an expectation the Bank of England is to soon begin tightening monetary policy. "We expect the UK recovery to continue although delta still creates uncertainty about...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NZ Dollar Soars, Breaks 70 Line

The New Zealand dollar has surged higher on Thursday and is currently trading at 0.7030, up 1.00% on the day. The currency has extended the previous day’s gains of 0.51%, as the US dollar finds itself in retreat mode. The US dollar index fell as low as 0.9376 today but...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Knot: ECB weighing options to ease transition out of PEPP

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Klaas Knot said on Thursday that the inflation outlook for the euro area is back on track, as reported by Reuters. "Risks for headline inflation are tilted to the upside." "Upside inflation risks are mainly linked to more persistent supply-side bottlenecks and stronger domestic wage-price...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
actionforex.com

Stocks Buoyant, Dollar Flashes Green and Commodities Resilient

Market sentiment intact after cheery jobless claims and miss in US PPI’s. Sentiment remains upbeat as US stock futures extend their recent buoyancy after a drop in longer-term yields and echoing rhetoric from the Fed’s latest meeting, which beckons that the taper timeline is likely to begin before the end of the year.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Yen Selloff Looks Unstoppable as Global Stocks Surge

Yen’s selloff continues to look unstoppable as global markets are set to end the week on a strong note. Asian stocks are trading broadly higher following the solid rebound in the US overnight. Dollar is also weak, partly weighed down by the extended retreat in treasury yields, but Euro is not too far away. Commodity currencies are set to end the week as the strongest, and it’s just a matter of who’s among Loonie, Aussie and Kiwi would be the eventual winner.
STOCKS
investing.com

Euro Under Pressure

The euro was at a standstill almost all day yesterday. Later, job openings data somewhat revived the market and boosted the US dollar. The number of job openings in the US dropped to 10.439 million from 11.098 million in the previous period. Since the unemployment rate is decreasing faster than...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Pressure On Markets Returns As Yen Sells off

The Japanese yen has lost more than 1% to 113.50 in the past 24 hours. This is the biggest intraday gain for USD/JPY since November last year, sending the pair to its highest since December 2018. Often the pressure on the yen is a sign of a recovery in demand...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Yen Continues To Slip Lower

The Japanese Yen continued to be on the retreat against the USD yesterday, reaching a level not seen since 2018 but also lost ground against the common currency and the pound, yet seems to have paused for now during the Asian session. Fundamentally rising energy prices could create substantial issues for the energy hungry economy of Japan and may increase its needs for USD. Also US yields continued to be on the rise and characteristically the US 10 year yield reached a level not seen since last April as investors expect the Fed to announce the tapering of its QE program in November’s meeting thus weakening safe haven JPY, as the interest rate differentials were highlighted between BoJ and the FED. It should be noted that Japans’ corporate goods prices accelerated more than expected on a year-on-year level in September, while during tomorrow’s Asian session we get Japan’s Machinery orders growth rate for August. Overall though we expect fundamentals to play the primary role for JPYs’ direction.
MARKETS
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Euro Upside Limited by Growing Expectations for a 2022 Rate Hike at the ECB

- GBP/EUR upside dented by ECB rate hike expectations. Image © European Union - European Parliament, Reproduced Under CC Licensing. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1666-1.1713. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The Bank of England looks poised to raise interest rates...
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Down, down and away for the yen?

The Japanese yen has taken a pause from Monday’s slide. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 113.44, up 0.10% on the day. The Japanese yen had an awful start to the week. USD/JPY climbed 0.98% on Monday as the pair punched into 113-territory for the first time since December 2018. US Treasury yields have been on a sharp upward trajectory since late the Fed’s policy meeting in September, when the central bank hinted that it could start to taper as soon as November. The 10-year yield has risen to 1.6% for the first time since June, buoyed by expectations that the Federal Reserve will taper prior to the end of the year.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy