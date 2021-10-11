Fair Park packed as National Night Out marks a rousing success
Henderson’s first National Night Out event drew an unprecedented crowd to the Fair Park area Tuesday evening. Months of work from event organizer Lt. Charles Helton of Henderson Police Department and the hard-working cast of city employees, corporate sponsors Management and Training Corporation (MTC) and Gabriel/Jordan Chevrolet, and loads of volunteers finally came to fruition with a packed event filled with hundreds of happy people.www.thehendersonnews.com
Comments / 0