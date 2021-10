For a parent, there is no greater loss than the passing of a child. That's why Grace Darling Seibold formed Gold Star Mothers after her son died in action during World War 1. Today, Gold Star Mothers is a thriving community for mothers everywhere, grieving the loss of a son or daughter who died protecting their country. The organization has chapters countrywide that organize patriotic events in remembrance of those they lost, but also to raise money for this American tradition of sisterhood.

