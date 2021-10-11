Madison Central School Board is holding its regular monthly meeting today
The Madison Central School Board is holding its regular monthly meeting today. On the agenda for the school board is the second reading of the district’s policies regarding medical cannabis, and also a discussion regarding a possible wrestling co-op with Oldham-Ramona and Rutland. The board will also hear administrator reports, and consider an open enrollment application and personnel action.www.amazingmadison.com
Comments / 0