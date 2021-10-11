CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, SD

Madison Central School Board is holding its regular monthly meeting today

amazingmadison.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Madison Central School Board is holding its regular monthly meeting today. On the agenda for the school board is the second reading of the district’s policies regarding medical cannabis, and also a discussion regarding a possible wrestling co-op with Oldham-Ramona and Rutland. The board will also hear administrator reports, and consider an open enrollment application and personnel action.

www.amazingmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, SD
Education
City
Rutland, SD
City
Madison, SD
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central School#High School#School Library
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy